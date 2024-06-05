Winners of High School Musical Theatre Awards Headed to NYC

Hailey Brown (Northpoint Christian School) and Aden Pettet (Collierville High School) were the award winners for Outstanding Lead Actor and Lead Actress, respectively.

They will attend the National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (Jimmy Awards®) at Minskoff Theatre on Broadway in New York City on Monday, June 24.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Brown and Pettet about their performances, experiences at the High School Musical Theatre Awards, and what they look forward to as they travel to New York for the Jimmy Awards.

High School Musical Theatre Awards | Orpheum Theatre Memphis (orpheum-memphis.com)