Checking on the Arts
Winners of High School Musical Theatre Awards Headed to NYC

By Darel Snodgrass
Published June 5, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT

Orpheum Theatre Memphis held the 15th annual High School Musical Theatre Awards on May 23. The award ceremony recognized some of the best works from over 50 schools representing a three-state area.

Hailey Brown (Northpoint Christian School) and Aden Pettet (Collierville High School) were the award winners for Outstanding Lead Actor and Lead Actress, respectively.

They will attend the National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (Jimmy Awards®) at Minskoff Theatre on Broadway in New York City on Monday, June 24.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Brown and Pettet about their performances, experiences at the High School Musical Theatre Awards, and what they look forward to as they travel to New York for the Jimmy Awards.

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
