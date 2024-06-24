© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Ace Atkins Discusses New Book and Signing Event

By Darel Snodgrass
Published June 24, 2024 at 2:59 PM CDT

Oxford, Mississippi-based novelist Ace Atkins will discuss and sign his new book Don't Let the Devil Ride on Tuesday, June 25, at 5:30 p.m. at Square Books in Oxford and Wednesday, June 26, at 6:00 p.m. at Novel in Memphis.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Ace Atkins about the heavily Memphis-centric new thriller, his new character Porter Hayes, and breaking from the last several years of consecutive Quinn Colson/Robert B. Parker's Spenser novels.
Get tickets to the event at Square Books in Oxford

Get tickets to the event at Novel in Memphis

