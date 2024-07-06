Tennessee Craft Southwest’s Fine Craft Showcase | Gallery 1091
Kacky Walton talked with fiber artist Angela Schneider and photographer and watercolorist Frederique Zindy about Tennessee Craft Southwest’s Fine Craft Showcase, on view through Friday, July 26, at WKNO’s Gallery 1091.
The artist reception will be held on Sunday, July 14, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the WKNO Public Media Center.
View Gallery 1091 exhibit online >
Available for viewing on weekdays (9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.) at
WKNO Digital Media Center
7151 Cherry Farms Rd.
Cordova, TN 38016