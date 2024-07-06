© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Tennessee Craft Southwest’s Fine Craft Showcase | Gallery 1091

By Kacky Walton
Published July 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton talked with fiber artist Angela Schneider and photographer and watercolorist Frederique Zindy about Tennessee Craft Southwest’s Fine Craft Showcase, on view through Friday, July 26, at WKNO’s Gallery 1091.

The artist reception will be held on Sunday, July 14, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the WKNO Public Media Center.

View Gallery 1091 exhibit online >

Available for viewing on weekdays (9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.) at

WKNO Digital Media Center

7151 Cherry Farms Rd.

Cordova, TN 38016

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
