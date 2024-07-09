Antigone Or And Still She Must Rise Up | Germantown Community Theatre
Kacky Walton talks with Jamie Boller-Raup and Eleana Mabe about Germantown Community Theatre’s upcoming production of “Antigone Or And Still She Must Rise Up.”
Jamie is directing this contemporary retelling of Sophocles’ tragedy. In this compelling adaptation, Eleana plays the role of King Creon, who asks, “What would it take for this to no longer be a story about one girl who rises up against injustice—but for all of us to listen, rise up, and stand with her?”