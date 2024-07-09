© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts

Antigone Or And Still She Must Rise Up | Germantown Community Theatre

By Kacky Walton
Published July 9, 2024 at 6:43 AM CDT

Kacky Walton talks with Jamie Boller-Raup and Eleana Mabe about Germantown Community Theatre’s upcoming production of “Antigone Or And Still She Must Rise Up.”

Jamie is directing this contemporary retelling of Sophocles’ tragedy. In this compelling adaptation, Eleana plays the role of King Creon, who asks, “What would it take for this to no longer be a story about one girl who rises up against injustice—but for all of us to listen, rise up, and stand with her?”

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
