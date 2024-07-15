Coco Queens | Playhouse on the Square
Kacky Walton talks with Claire Kolheim, director of the World Premiere of Coco Queens, which has opened at TheatreWorks@The Square and runs through Sunday, July 28.
Playhouse on the Square presents this production, one of the NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition winners.
Coco Queens is a compelling play that explores the unbreakable bond among four women as they confront the deep and often painful challenges of love, forgiveness, and Black womanhood during the 1970s.
Learn more about this event here >