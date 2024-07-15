© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Coco Queens | Playhouse on the Square

By Kacky Walton
Published July 15, 2024 at 7:43 AM CDT

Kacky Walton talks with Claire Kolheim, director of the World Premiere of Coco Queens, which has opened at TheatreWorks@The Square and runs through Sunday, July 28.

Playhouse on the Square presents this production, one of the NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition winners.

Coco Queens is a compelling play that explores the unbreakable bond among four women as they confront the deep and often painful challenges of love, forgiveness, and Black womanhood during the 1970s.

Checking on the Arts Local EventsPlayhouse on the SquareTheatreWorks
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
