Checking on the Arts
Death Drop at Hotel Le’ George: Ain’t Murder a Drag? | Friends of George’s

By Kacky Walton
Published July 31, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT

Kacky Walton talks with Rick Bartl, Friends of George’s Board Secretary and company member, and Anne Marie Hall, director of “Death Drop at Hotel Le’ George: Ain’t Murder a Drag.”

This is an original production of Friends of George’s, an LGBTQ+ non-profit theatre company, and it opens Friday, August 2, at TheatreWorks @ the Evergreen.

Guests also discuss the recent United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit Court's decision to reverse a 2023 federal judge's ruling striking down a law banning drag performances across the state.

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
