Death Drop at Hotel Le’ George: Ain’t Murder a Drag? | Friends of George’s

Kacky Walton talks with Rick Bartl, Friends of George’s Board Secretary and company member, and Anne Marie Hall, director of “Death Drop at Hotel Le’ George: Ain’t Murder a Drag.”
This is an original production of Friends of George’s, an LGBTQ+ non-profit theatre company, and it opens Friday, August 2, at TheatreWorks @ the Evergreen.
Guests also discuss the recent United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit Court's decision to reverse a 2023 federal judge's ruling striking down a law banning drag performances across the state.