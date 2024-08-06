© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Elvis Tribute Concert 2024 | The Circuit Playhouse

By Kacky Walton
Published August 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton talks with Courtney Oliver, Director of Special Events at Playhouse on the Square, and guitarist and singer Brad Birkedahl, co-founder of the iconic rockabilly trio The Dempseys.

To kick off Elvis Week 2024, Brad and his band will perform a tribute concert at The Circuit Playhouse on Thursday, August 8, at 7:00 p.m.

The Circuit Playhouse is the site of the former Memphian Theatre, the King’s favorite hang-out spot!

Learn more about this event here >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
