Elvis Tribute Concert 2024 | The Circuit Playhouse

Kacky Walton talks with Courtney Oliver, Director of Special Events at Playhouse on the Square, and guitarist and singer Brad Birkedahl, co-founder of the iconic rockabilly trio The Dempseys.
To kick off Elvis Week 2024, Brad and his band will perform a tribute concert at The Circuit Playhouse on Thursday, August 8, at 7:00 p.m.
The Circuit Playhouse is the site of the former Memphian Theatre, the King’s favorite hang-out spot!
