20th Anniversary Party | New Moon Theatre Company

Kacky Walton talks with Gene Elliot, Artistic Director of New Moon Theatre Company, about an upcoming 20th Anniversary Party celebrating their growth into the Mid-South’s “weirdest theatre!”
The event on Saturday, August 10, will feature a silent auction, tasty bites from Good Groceries Catering, and beer from Memphis Made. It will also feature a stroll down memory lane with video snippets from past performances.
Walton and Elliot also look ahead to the shows in New Moon Theatre Company’s 2024-25 season.
