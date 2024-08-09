© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

20th Anniversary Party | New Moon Theatre Company

By Kacky Walton
Published August 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT

Kacky Walton talks with Gene Elliot, Artistic Director of New Moon Theatre Company, about an upcoming 20th Anniversary Party celebrating their growth into the Mid-South’s “weirdest theatre!”

The event on Saturday, August 10, will feature a silent auction, tasty bites from Good Groceries Catering, and beer from Memphis Made. It will also feature a stroll down memory lane with video snippets from past performances.

Walton and Elliot also look ahead to the shows in New Moon Theatre Company’s 2024-25 season.

Learn more here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsNew Moon Theatre CompanyTheatreWorks
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton