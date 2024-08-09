Coconut Cake | Hattiloo Theatre
Kacky Walton spoke with Erma Elzey, who directs the regional premiere of the award-winning play "Coconut Cake." The play opens at Hattiloo Theatre on Friday, August 9, and runs through Sunday, September 8.
When Eddie’s wife joins him in retirement, his past as a “ladies’ man” resurfaces. To avoid her, he retreats to the sanctuary of McDonald’s, where a game of chess with his retired friends teaches life lessons.
Two mystery women come to town with issues, secrets, and melt-in-your-mouth coconut cake, which tests friendships and changes lives forever.
