Coconut Cake | Hattiloo Theatre

By Kacky Walton
Published August 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Erma Elzey, who directs the regional premiere of the award-winning play "Coconut Cake." The play opens at Hattiloo Theatre on Friday, August 9, and runs through Sunday, September 8.

When Eddie’s wife joins him in retirement, his past as a “ladies’ man” resurfaces. To avoid her, he retreats to the sanctuary of McDonald’s, where a game of chess with his retired friends teaches life lessons.

Two mystery women come to town with issues, secrets, and melt-in-your-mouth coconut cake, which tests friendships and changes lives forever.

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
