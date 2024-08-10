Darel Snodgrass talks with Orpheum Public Relations Director Kristen Bennett about MJ, the multiple Tony Award®-winning musical about the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. The musical kicks off the 2024-25 Broadway season at the Orpheum Theatre on Tuesday, September 17.

In addition to discussing Girl From the North Country—featuring the music of Bob Dylan, opening Tuesday, October 8—Bennett talks about a special pre-season event: a screening of the 1925 classic silent film The Phantom of the Opera. Tony Thomas will perform on the recently restored Mighty Wurlitzer theatre organ at this event, which takes place on Friday, August 16, at the Orpheum Theatre.

Learn more about the 2024-25 Broadway season at the Orpheum Theatre, click here >