Memphis Memories with Dave Hebler | The Circuit Playhouse
Kacky Walton talks with Courtney Oliver, Director of Special Events at Playhouse on the Square, who will host Memphis Mafia member and Elvis bodyguard Dave Hebler during Elvis Week, Monday, August 12 through Friday, August 16.
Dave will share his personal stories and memories of protecting the King at The Circuit Playhouse, the site of the former Memphian Theatre, where Elvis Presley and his friends enjoyed countless all-night movie sessions. This is a rare opportunity to hear firsthand accounts that bring the era to life in an intimate and engaging way.
