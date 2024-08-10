© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Memphis Memories with Dave Hebler | The Circuit Playhouse

By Kacky Walton
Published August 10, 2024 at 11:00 AM CDT

Kacky Walton talks with Courtney Oliver, Director of Special Events at Playhouse on the Square, who will host Memphis Mafia member and Elvis bodyguard Dave Hebler during Elvis Week, Monday, August 12 through Friday, August 16.

Dave will share his personal stories and memories of protecting the King at The Circuit Playhouse, the site of the former Memphian Theatre, where Elvis Presley and his friends enjoyed countless all-night movie sessions. This is a rare opportunity to hear firsthand accounts that bring the era to life in an intimate and engaging way.

Learn more about this event here >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton