© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

The Great Wine Performances | Playhouse on the Square

By Kacky Walton
Published August 12, 2024 at 6:24 PM CDT

Kacky Walton talked with Courtney Oliver, Director of Special Events at Playhouse on the Square. They discussed The Great Wine Performances, a fun and funky fundraiser that brings the magic of ten exciting shows to life, each perfectly paired with a delightful wine.

Characters from this season’s plays and musicals will describe the wines and will offer clues about the show they represent. Guess correctly, and you could win prizes! Bribery is encouraged.

The Great Wine Performances is on Tuesday, August 20, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Learn more about this event here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsPlayhouse on the Square
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton