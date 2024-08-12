The Great Wine Performances | Playhouse on the Square
Kacky Walton talked with Courtney Oliver, Director of Special Events at Playhouse on the Square. They discussed The Great Wine Performances, a fun and funky fundraiser that brings the magic of ten exciting shows to life, each perfectly paired with a delightful wine.
Characters from this season’s plays and musicals will describe the wines and will offer clues about the show they represent. Guess correctly, and you could win prizes! Bribery is encouraged.
The Great Wine Performances is on Tuesday, August 20, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Learn more about this event here >