On Paper! Community Night | Dixon Gallery & Gardens

By Darel Snodgrass
Published August 13, 2024 at 7:00 PM CDT

In conjunction with the "On Paper" exhibition, in the Interactive Gallery, the Dixon Gallery & Gardens will host a Community Night on Saturday, August 17, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., free for all ages.

The event will celebrate paper at the Dixon Gallery & Gardens with stories, art-making, performances, and a special highlight of the plants and natural resources used to make paper.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Dixon Gallery & Gardens' Assistant Director of Education, Christan Allen, about the event and the "Art To Grow" outreach program involving area schools.

Click here to learn more about this event >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass