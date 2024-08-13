On Paper! Community Night | Dixon Gallery & Gardens
In conjunction with the "On Paper" exhibition, in the Interactive Gallery, the Dixon Gallery & Gardens will host a Community Night on Saturday, August 17, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., free for all ages.
The event will celebrate paper at the Dixon Gallery & Gardens with stories, art-making, performances, and a special highlight of the plants and natural resources used to make paper.
Darel Snodgrass talks with Dixon Gallery & Gardens' Assistant Director of Education, Christan Allen, about the event and the "Art To Grow" outreach program involving area schools.