© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

No, En Mi Casa NO | Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group

By Kacky Walton
Published August 14, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton talked with Monica Sanchez, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group, about the upcoming original production of “No, En Mi Casa NO.”

The company’s Executive Director, Dorimar Ferrer, has written a story about a family faced with a life-changing event that will change everyone's lives. This production highlights how the support and love of parents and siblings are vital to overcoming adversity.

The play opens on Saturday, August 16, and runs through Sunday, September 1.

Learn more here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre GroupLocal Events
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton