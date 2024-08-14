No, En Mi Casa NO | Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group
Kacky Walton talked with Monica Sanchez, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group, about the upcoming original production of “No, En Mi Casa NO.”
The company’s Executive Director, Dorimar Ferrer, has written a story about a family faced with a life-changing event that will change everyone's lives. This production highlights how the support and love of parents and siblings are vital to overcoming adversity.
The play opens on Saturday, August 16, and runs through Sunday, September 1.
Learn more here >