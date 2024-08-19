Julia Magness & Her Mane Men | Creative Aging
Kacky Walton spoke with Claire Rutkauskas, Director of Programs for Creative Aging, plus blues, jazz, and gospel singer Julia Magness.
Creative Aging’s Concert Series will feature Julia Magness & Her Mane Men in a performance at the Kroc Center on Wednesday, September 25, at 1:30 p.m.
Julia Magness talks about relocating from Austin, TX, to Memphis, her solo career, and an upcoming album produced by Boo Mitchell at Royal Studios.
This Checking on the Arts segment even features a few of Magness' songs!