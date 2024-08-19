© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Julia Magness & Her Mane Men | Creative Aging

By Kacky Walton
Published August 19, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Claire Rutkauskas, Director of Programs for Creative Aging, plus blues, jazz, and gospel singer Julia Magness.

Creative Aging’s Concert Series will feature Julia Magness & Her Mane Men in a performance at the Kroc Center on Wednesday, September 25, at 1:30 p.m.

Julia Magness talks about relocating from Austin, TX, to Memphis, her solo career, and an upcoming album produced by Boo Mitchell at Royal Studios.

This Checking on the Arts segment even features a few of Magness' songs!

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
