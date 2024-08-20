Soulful Murder Mystery Dinner Theater Experience | Princeton James Productions

Disco Detective: A 70s Soulful Murder Mystery is on Sunday, September 15, at 3:00 and 7:30 p.m., and The Queen's Regency Ball: A 19th Century Soulful Murder Mystery is at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Orpheum Vice President of Education, Community Engagement, and Halloran Centre Programming Jennifer McGrath and creator and producer Princeton James about these immersive and interactive dinner theatre experiences.

Disco Detective: A 70s Soulful Murder Mystery - September 2024 | Orpheum Theatre Memphis (orpheum-memphis.com)