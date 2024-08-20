© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Soulful Murder Mystery Dinner Theater Experience | Princeton James Productions

By Darel Snodgrass
Published August 20, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT

The Halloran Centre in downtown Memphis is now the exclusive home of Princeton James Productions' Soulful Murder Mystery, which will hold two events in the fall.

Disco Detective: A 70s Soulful Murder Mystery is on Sunday, September 15, at 3:00 and 7:30 p.m., and The Queen's Regency Ball: A 19th Century Soulful Murder Mystery is at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Orpheum Vice President of Education, Community Engagement, and Halloran Centre Programming Jennifer McGrath and creator and producer Princeton James about these immersive and interactive dinner theatre experiences.

Disco Detective: A 70s Soulful Murder Mystery - September 2024 | Orpheum Theatre Memphis (orpheum-memphis.com)

