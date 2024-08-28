48th Annual Central Gardens Home & Gardens Tour
Kacky Walton talked with the 2024 Home Tour Committee's Chair, Patti Joyner Cutberth, about the upcoming Central Gardens Home & Garden Tour, slated for Sunday, September 8, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
This year’s tour will showcase the elegant and historic homes along Peabody Avenue, owned by some of Memphis’s most admired interior decorators.
The public is invited to explore a range of homes, from stately properties to charming cottages, each offering a unique character and style.
