Checking on the Arts
48th Annual Central Gardens Home & Gardens Tour

By Kacky Walton
Published August 28, 2024 at 3:29 PM CDT

Kacky Walton talked with the 2024 Home Tour Committee's Chair, Patti Joyner Cutberth, about the upcoming Central Gardens Home & Garden Tour, slated for Sunday, September 8, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This year’s tour will showcase the elegant and historic homes along Peabody Avenue, owned by some of Memphis’s most admired interior decorators.

The public is invited to explore a range of homes, from stately properties to charming cottages, each offering a unique character and style.

Learn more about this event here >

Checking on the Arts Local EventsCentral GardensPeabody Avenue
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
