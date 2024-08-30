2024-25 Season | Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center
Kacky Walton talked with Cindi Younker, Director of Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center. Their 2024-25 season starts with “An Evening with Joan Osborne," an eight-time Grammy nominee and multi-platinum-selling recording artist.
Her 1995 album "Relish" was a critical and commercial success, spawning the international hit “One of Us.”
On Thursday, September 12, Osborne will perform a mix of new material and classic hits at Buckman Performing Fine Arts Center, showcasing her unique blend of rock, blues, folk, and soul.
