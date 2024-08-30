© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
2024-25 Season | Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center

By Kacky Walton
Published August 30, 2024 at 5:23 PM CDT

Kacky Walton talked with Cindi Younker, Director of Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center. Their 2024-25 season starts with “An Evening with Joan Osborne," an eight-time Grammy nominee and multi-platinum-selling recording artist.

Her 1995 album "Relish" was a critical and commercial success, spawning the international hit “One of Us.”

On Thursday, September 12, Osborne will perform a mix of new material and classic hits at Buckman Performing Fine Arts Center, showcasing her unique blend of rock, blues, folk, and soul.

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
