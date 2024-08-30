“Mississippi Hippie: A Life in 49 Pieces,” a Memoir by Willy Bearden
Willy Bearden is well-known in Memphis and the Mid-South for his films, books, music, event production, and documentaries, including the very popular "Memphis Memoirs" series on WKNO TV. He's just published his own memoir, "Mississippi Hippie: A Life in 49 Pieces."
Darel Snodgrass talks with Willy about his years growing up in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, in the turbulent 1960s, his life in and out of Memphis, and the paths and choices that led him here.