“Mississippi Hippie: A Life in 49 Pieces,” a Memoir by Willy Bearden

By Darel Snodgrass
Published August 30, 2024 at 4:57 AM CDT

Willy Bearden is well-known in Memphis and the Mid-South for his films, books, music, event production, and documentaries, including the very popular "Memphis Memoirs" series on WKNO TV. He's just published his own memoir, "Mississippi Hippie: A Life in 49 Pieces."

Darel Snodgrass talks with Willy about his years growing up in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, in the turbulent 1960s, his life in and out of Memphis, and the paths and choices that led him here.

Click here to visit Willy Bearden's website >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
