2024 Germantown Festival

This yearly event features more than 400 regional arts and crafts vendors, live entertainment, foods and beverages, information from various local community organizations, and the ever-popular Running of the Weenies.

Admission is free, and there is free parking and shuttle buses.

The Germantown Festival

Germantown Civic Club Complex

7745 Poplar Pike

Germantown, TN 38138

Saturday, September 7

9:30 a.m. — 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 8

12:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m.

Germantown Festival