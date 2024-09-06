2024 Germantown Festival
Darel Snodgrass talks with Germantown Festival Coordinator Melba Fristick about this year's fifty-first annual festival.
This yearly event features more than 400 regional arts and crafts vendors, live entertainment, foods and beverages, information from various local community organizations, and the ever-popular Running of the Weenies.
Admission is free, and there is free parking and shuttle buses.
The Germantown Festival
Germantown Civic Club Complex
7745 Poplar Pike
Germantown, TN 38138
Saturday, September 7
9:30 a.m. — 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, September 8
12:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m.