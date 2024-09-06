© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

2024 Germantown Festival

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 6, 2024

Darel Snodgrass talks with Germantown Festival Coordinator Melba Fristick about this year's fifty-first annual festival.

This yearly event features more than 400 regional arts and crafts vendors, live entertainment, foods and beverages, information from various local community organizations, and the ever-popular Running of the Weenies.

Admission is free, and there is free parking and shuttle buses.

The Germantown Festival
Germantown Civic Club Complex
7745 Poplar Pike
Germantown, TN 38138

Saturday, September 7
9:30 a.m. — 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 8
12:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m.

Germantown Festival

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
