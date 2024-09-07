Hughes Exhibit | Memphis Botanic Garden
Kacky Walton talks with Jane Hughes Coble about Hughes Exhibit at Memphis Botanic Garden. On display until Sunday, September 29, the exhibit showcases Coble's landscapes, people, and floral paintings.
The exhibit also features Coble's siblings, Dr. Allen Hughes (a nationally awarded wildlife painter and carver) and Anne Hughes Sayle (an oil painter, watercolorist, and fabric artist).
The show is on view in the Visitors Center gallery, with an artist’s reception on Wednesday, September 11, from 5:00 p.m. — 7:30 p.m.