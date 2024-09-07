© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Hughes Exhibit | Memphis Botanic Garden

By Kacky Walton
Published September 7, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT

Kacky Walton talks with Jane Hughes Coble about Hughes Exhibit at Memphis Botanic Garden. On display until Sunday, September 29, the exhibit showcases Coble's landscapes, people, and floral paintings.

The exhibit also features Coble's siblings, Dr. Allen Hughes (a nationally awarded wildlife painter and carver) and Anne Hughes Sayle (an oil painter, watercolorist, and fabric artist).

The show is on view in the Visitors Center gallery, with an artist’s reception on Wednesday, September 11, from 5:00 p.m. — 7:30 p.m.

Learn more about this exhibit >

Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Botanic Garden
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
