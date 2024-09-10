© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
The Mousetrap | Creative Aging

By Kacky Walton
Published September 10, 2024 at 3:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Claire Rutkauskas, Director of Programs at Creative Aging.

Rutkauskas talked about the continuation of their Concert Series, which features a preview of Theatre Memphis’ upcoming production of Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” on Wednesday, October 9.

In addition, Rutkauskas discusses Creative Aging’s 4th Annual Art Show, a juried exhibition showing work made by participants in their various art classes at Theatre Memphis from Wednesday, September 11 to Monday, September 30.

Checking on the Arts Local EventsCreative AgingTheatre Memphis
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
