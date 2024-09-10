The Mousetrap | Creative Aging

Rutkauskas talked about the continuation of their Concert Series, which features a preview of Theatre Memphis’ upcoming production of Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” on Wednesday, October 9.

In addition, Rutkauskas discusses Creative Aging’s 4th Annual Art Show, a juried exhibition showing work made by participants in their various art classes at Theatre Memphis from Wednesday, September 11 to Monday, September 30.

