65th Annual Memphis Greek Festival
Kacky Walton talked with Kathy Zambelis, Publicity Chairman, for the 65th Annual Memphis Greek Festival, which will be held Friday, September 20, and Saturday, September 21, at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.
They invite everyone to their “little Greek island on Highland” to enjoy authentic Greek food, marketplace items, live music from Georgio and the Fabulous Grecian Keys, and performances from the Athenian Dance Troupe.
Free shuttle service is offered.
More information at memphisgreekfestival.com.