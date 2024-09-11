© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
65th Annual Memphis Greek Festival

By Kacky Walton
Published September 11, 2024 at 3:46 PM CDT

Kacky Walton talked with Kathy Zambelis, Publicity Chairman, for the 65th Annual Memphis Greek Festival, which will be held Friday, September 20, and Saturday, September 21, at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

They invite everyone to their “little Greek island on Highland” to enjoy authentic Greek food, marketplace items, live music from Georgio and the Fabulous Grecian Keys, and performances from the Athenian Dance Troupe.

Free shuttle service is offered.

More information at memphisgreekfestival.com.

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton