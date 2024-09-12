Memphis Symphony Orchestra 2024-25 Season

Darel Snodgrass talks with Memphis Symphony Music Director Maestro Robert Moody about the upcoming performances.

Moody discusses the majestic Copland 3rd, which includes the "Fanfare for the Common Man," Sergei Rachmaninoff's sublimely romantic "Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini" featuring pianist Charlie Albright, and the two American fanfares opening the program, Joan Tower's "Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman" and Adolphus Hailstork's "Fanfare on Amazing Grace."

The Saturday evening show will be broadcast live on WKNO 91.1 at 7:30 p.m., and the entire concert will be replayed on the radio on Friday, October 4, at noon.

RACHMANINOFF RHAPSODY AND COPLAND 3RD — Memphis Symphony Orchestra