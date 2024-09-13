Through the Looking-Screen | Quark Theatre
Kacky Walton talked with Eileen Kuo, Director of the Quark Theatre production “Through the Looking-Screen," which opens at Theatre South in the First Congo basement on Friday, September 20, and runs through Sunday, October 6.
This is the North American premiere of French playwright Anne Chmelewsky’s one-woman operetta, and is “a wonderful musical tale of attraction, love, and despair in the internet age . . . funny, poignant, and will strike a chord with anyone who has ever dated (and everyone who has ever slyly checked out a crush’s Facebook page.)”