Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Through the Looking-Screen | Quark Theatre

By Kacky Walton
Published September 13, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT

Kacky Walton talked with Eileen Kuo, Director of the Quark Theatre production “Through the Looking-Screen," which opens at Theatre South in the First Congo basement on Friday, September 20, and runs through Sunday, October 6.

This is the North American premiere of French playwright Anne Chmelewsky’s one-woman operetta, and is “a wonderful musical tale of attraction, love, and despair in the internet age . . . funny, poignant, and will strike a chord with anyone who has ever dated (and everyone who has ever slyly checked out a crush’s Facebook page.)”

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
