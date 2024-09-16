Artrageous | Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center
Kacky Walton spoke with Cindi Younker, Director of Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center, about the upcoming performance by Artrageous.
The award-winning troupe of painters, musicians, singers, and dancers pays tribute to various formats, pop icons, and musical genres, culminating in a gallery of fabulous, finished, large-scale paintings. This one-of-a-kind, interactive experience is a show the whole family will enjoy.
This event takes place on Friday, September 20, at 7:00 p.m.