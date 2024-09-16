© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Artrageous | Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center

By Kacky Walton
Published September 16, 2024 at 1:32 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Cindi Younker, Director of Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center, about the upcoming performance by Artrageous.

The award-winning troupe of painters, musicians, singers, and dancers pays tribute to various formats, pop icons, and musical genres, culminating in a gallery of fabulous, finished, large-scale paintings. This one-of-a-kind, interactive experience is a show the whole family will enjoy.

This event takes place on Friday, September 20, at 7:00 p.m.

Checking on the Arts Local EventsBuckman Performing and Fine Arts Center
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton