What the Constitution Means to Me | The Circuit Playhouse
Kacky Walton talked with Kim Justis Eikner, who plays the lead role in The Circuit Playhouse's production of “What the Constitution Means to Me,” which runs until Sunday, October 6.
Kim plays the playwright Heidi Schreck, who funded her college education by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the country.
In this clever, hopeful, and profoundly personal new production, she resurrects her teenage self to delve into the deep ties between four generations of women and the pivotal document that shaped their lives.