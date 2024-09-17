© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
What the Constitution Means to Me | The Circuit Playhouse

By Kacky Walton
Published September 17, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT

Kacky Walton talked with Kim Justis Eikner, who plays the lead role in The Circuit Playhouse's production of “What the Constitution Means to Me,” which runs until Sunday, October 6.

Kim plays the playwright Heidi Schreck, who funded her college education by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the country.

In this clever, hopeful, and profoundly personal new production, she resurrects her teenage self to delve into the deep ties between four generations of women and the pivotal document that shaped their lives.

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
