Educational Programs & The Orpheum Soiree | Orpheum Theatre
Although the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Memphis is well-known as a venue for touring Broadway shows, it has a very active educational and community engagement component.
Darel Snodgrass talks with Orpheum Development Manager and Grant Writer Mackenzie Pirtle VanAusdall and Manager of Donor Engagement Andrew Jordan about the theatre's educational programs, the upcoming Orpheum Soiree (their biggest fundraiser of the year) and how people can get involved to support these programs.