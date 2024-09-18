© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Educational Programs & The Orpheum Soiree | Orpheum Theatre

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 18, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT

Although the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Memphis is well-known as a venue for touring Broadway shows, it has a very active educational and community engagement component.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Orpheum Development Manager and Grant Writer Mackenzie Pirtle VanAusdall and Manager of Donor Engagement Andrew Jordan about the theatre's educational programs, the upcoming Orpheum Soiree (their biggest fundraiser of the year) and how people can get involved to support these programs.

Click here to learn more about this event >

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
