Memphis Chamber Music Society 36th Season

Alisa studied with the revered Peter Spurbeck at the University of Memphis. She went on to play with jazz legends Marvin Stamm and Bill Mays as the Invention Trio, performing a fusion of jazz and classical repertoire. The group released three albums, including the diverse works of Bill Evans, Claude Debussy, Miles Davis, and Heitor Villa-Lobos.

During Horn's time in New York, she played in many Broadway shows, including Spring Awakening, Sunday in the Park with George, and An American in Paris.

Solomon began his studies at the Cleveland Institute of Music and was on the staff of the Juilliard School for over thirty years.

Information about their performance can be found at memphischambermusic.org.