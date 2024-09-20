Music at St. Louis | St. Louis Catholic Church
Music at St. Louis series continues at St. Louis Catholic Church on Monday, September 23, at 7:00 p.m. with organist Chelsea Chen, a well-known organist and Artist-in-Residence at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Manhattan, NYC.
Darel Snodgrass talks with St. Louis Director of Music Scott Elsholz and Chelsea Chen about her program, featuring Bach and several contemporary composers, including her own Taiwanese Suite.
Admission is free; there is a reception following the concert at
