Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Music at St. Louis | St. Louis Catholic Church

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 20, 2024 at 7:00 PM CDT

Music at St. Louis series continues at St. Louis Catholic Church on Monday, September 23, at 7:00 p.m. with organist Chelsea Chen, a well-known organist and Artist-in-Residence at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Manhattan, NYC.

Darel Snodgrass talks with St. Louis Director of Music Scott Elsholz and Chelsea Chen about her program, featuring Bach and several contemporary composers, including her own Taiwanese Suite.

Admission is free; there is a reception following the concert at
St. Louis Church (stlouischurchmphs.org)

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass