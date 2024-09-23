12N, or What You Will | University of Memphis

Darel Snodgrass talks with the director of this performance and UofM Head of Directing Program Holly Derr about her disco-era reboot, the opportunities for a modern gender-bending look at Shakespeare's already gender-fluid mistaken identity classic, and, of course, disco!

"12N, or What You Will" runs from Thursday, September 26 to Sunday, September 29 at UofM Theatre.

