12N, or What You Will | University of Memphis
University of Memphis (UofM) Department of Theatre and Dance begins its 2024-25 season with "12N, or What You Will." This performance is Holly Derr's groovy retelling of Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night."
Darel Snodgrass talks with the director of this performance and UofM Head of Directing Program Holly Derr about her disco-era reboot, the opportunities for a modern gender-bending look at Shakespeare's already gender-fluid mistaken identity classic, and, of course, disco!
"12N, or What You Will" runs from Thursday, September 26 to Sunday, September 29 at UofM Theatre.