Checking on the Arts
12N, or What You Will | University of Memphis

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 23, 2024 at 4:58 PM CDT

University of Memphis (UofM) Department of Theatre and Dance begins its 2024-25 season with "12N, or What You Will." This performance is Holly Derr's groovy retelling of Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night."

Darel Snodgrass talks with the director of this performance and UofM Head of Directing Program Holly Derr about her disco-era reboot, the opportunities for a modern gender-bending look at Shakespeare's already gender-fluid mistaken identity classic, and, of course, disco!

"12N, or What You Will" runs from Thursday, September 26 to Sunday, September 29 at UofM Theatre.

