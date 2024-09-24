© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

The Comedy of Errors | Tennessee Shakespeare Company

By Darel Snodgrass
Published September 24, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT

Tennessee Shakespeare Company begins its new season with the 8th Annual Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series on Friday, September 27, at 7:00 p.m. on the Bartlett Performing Arts Center lawn.

Continuing their season, the Tennessee Shakespeare Company will perform at outdoor venues throughout the Mid-South, culminating on October 20 at the Overton Park Shell.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Dan McCleary, Tennessee Shakespeare Company's Founder and Producing Artistic Director, about this year's play "The Comedy of Errors."

Futhermore, McCleary talks about the challenges and rewards of performing outdoors and the Company's mission of bringing Shakespeare to everyone for free.

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
