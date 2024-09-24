The Comedy of Errors | Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Continuing their season, the Tennessee Shakespeare Company will perform at outdoor venues throughout the Mid-South, culminating on October 20 at the Overton Park Shell.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Dan McCleary, Tennessee Shakespeare Company's Founder and Producing Artistic Director, about this year's play "The Comedy of Errors."

Futhermore, McCleary talks about the challenges and rewards of performing outdoors and the Company's mission of bringing Shakespeare to everyone for free.

