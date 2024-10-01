Soul of the City: Love Stories| Elmwood Cemetery
Kacky Walton talked with Kim Bearden, Director of Elmwood Cemetery, about the upcoming “Soul of the City: Love Stories” tour, which will take place on Friday, October 11, and Saturday, October 12.
For over two decades, Elmwood’s residents have returned from beyond to meet the public and tell a few tales. This year, Elmwood’s residents are focused on their love stories. Some are historic and enchanted, others are tragic, and some are just plain wild. “Soul of the City: Love Stories” is a walking tour that lasts approximately 75 minutes.
Information at elmwoodcemetery.org.