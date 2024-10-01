© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Soul of the City: Love Stories| Elmwood Cemetery

By Kacky Walton
Published October 1, 2024 at 5:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton talked with Kim Bearden, Director of Elmwood Cemetery, about the upcoming “Soul of the City: Love Stories” tour, which will take place on Friday, October 11, and Saturday, October 12.

For over two decades, Elmwood’s residents have returned from beyond to meet the public and tell a few tales. This year, Elmwood’s residents are focused on their love stories. Some are historic and enchanted, others are tragic, and some are just plain wild. “Soul of the City: Love Stories” is a walking tour that lasts approximately 75 minutes.

Information at elmwoodcemetery.org.

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
