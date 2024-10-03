© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
De Aquí de Allá: The Adventure | Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group

By Kacky Walton
Published October 3, 2024 at 4:58 PM CDT

Kacky Walton talked with Monica Sanchez, Artistic Director and Co-Founder of Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group. They are presenting an original play, “De Aquí de Allá: The Adventure,” at Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education on Friday, October 4, and Saturday, October 5.

The courageous Don Quixote of La Mancha and his trusty sidekick, Sancho Panza, take the audience on an adventure full of fun, music, dance, culture, and more as they journey through Latin America.

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
