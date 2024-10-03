De Aquí de Allá: The Adventure | Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group
Kacky Walton talked with Monica Sanchez, Artistic Director and Co-Founder of Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group. They are presenting an original play, “De Aquí de Allá: The Adventure,” at Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education on Friday, October 4, and Saturday, October 5.
The courageous Don Quixote of La Mancha and his trusty sidekick, Sancho Panza, take the audience on an adventure full of fun, music, dance, culture, and more as they journey through Latin America.