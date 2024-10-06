© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Tales of the River City | Memphis Botanic Garden

By Kacky Walton
Published October 6, 2024 at 9:00 AM CDT
Lucas Ryan

Kacky Walton talked with Mary Helen Butler, Assistant Director of the Memphis Botanic Garden, about partnering with Metal Museum to present sculptor Preston Jackson’s “Tales of the River City.”

Jackson’s detailed sculptural panel features narrative vignettes about his family’s history near the Mississippi River.

“Tales of the River City” will be on view through January 26, and Jackson will present an Artist’s Talk at the Memphis Botanic Garden on Wednesday, October 16, at 5:00 p.m.

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton