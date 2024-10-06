Tales of the River City | Memphis Botanic Garden
Kacky Walton talked with Mary Helen Butler, Assistant Director of the Memphis Botanic Garden, about partnering with Metal Museum to present sculptor Preston Jackson’s “Tales of the River City.”
Jackson’s detailed sculptural panel features narrative vignettes about his family’s history near the Mississippi River.
“Tales of the River City” will be on view through January 26, and Jackson will present an Artist’s Talk at the Memphis Botanic Garden on Wednesday, October 16, at 5:00 p.m.