Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett | Carnegie Hall Ensemble
Grammy-winning song stylist Michael Feinstein brings "Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett" featuring the Carnegie Hall Ensemble to the stage at Germantown Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 19, at 7:30 p.m.
Darel Snodgrass talks with Michael Feinstein about his lifelong friendship with Tony Bennett, the genesis of this tribute concert, and his career as caretaker and promoter of the Great American Songbook.
