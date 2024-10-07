© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett | Carnegie Hall Ensemble

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 7, 2024 at 12:17 PM CDT

Grammy-winning song stylist Michael Feinstein brings "Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett" featuring the Carnegie Hall Ensemble to the stage at Germantown Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 19, at 7:30 p.m.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Michael Feinstein about his lifelong friendship with Tony Bennett, the genesis of this tribute concert, and his career as caretaker and promoter of the Great American Songbook.

Michael Feinstein in "Because of You" featuring the Carnegie Hall Ensemble — GPAC | Germantown Performing Arts Center (gpacweb.com)

