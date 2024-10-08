© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

A Baroque Extravaganza

By Kacky Walton
Published October 8, 2024 at 4:36 PM CDT

Kacky Walton talks with critically acclaimed soprano Mary Wilson, an exciting interpreter of Baroque repertoire, and Scott Moore, principal trumpet of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra.

Moore and Wilson join eight members of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra for a concert presented by the Memphis Chamber Music Society on Sunday, October 13, at the home of Keith and Julie Schap.

On this episode of "Checking on the Arts," guests discuss the rarity of an all-Baroque program, what it's like to play chamber music in the intimacy of a host's home, and whether seasoned musicians still get nervous before a performance.

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Symphony OrchestraMemphis Chamber Music Society (MCMS)
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton