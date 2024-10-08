A Baroque Extravaganza
Kacky Walton talks with critically acclaimed soprano Mary Wilson, an exciting interpreter of Baroque repertoire, and Scott Moore, principal trumpet of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra.
Moore and Wilson join eight members of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra for a concert presented by the Memphis Chamber Music Society on Sunday, October 13, at the home of Keith and Julie Schap.
On this episode of "Checking on the Arts," guests discuss the rarity of an all-Baroque program, what it's like to play chamber music in the intimacy of a host's home, and whether seasoned musicians still get nervous before a performance.