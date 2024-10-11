“Group Therapy,” an Art Exhibit by Phyllis Boger, Alisa Free, and Amy Hutcheson
Kacky Walton talked with artists Phyllis Boger, Alisa Free, and Amy Hutcheson. Their exhibit “Group Therapy” is on view at the Visitor’s Center Gallery at the Memphis Botanic Garden through Thursday, October 31. There will be an artist’s reception on Sunday, October 13, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.
“Line, space, and color are what is considered when you are creating a work of art, but these elements are also indispensable when it comes to cultivating friendships,” said the three women, who bring those elements into their paintings, but also into their ever-growing and supportive friendship.
