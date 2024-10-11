© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

“Group Therapy,” an Art Exhibit by Phyllis Boger, Alisa Free, and Amy Hutcheson

By Kacky Walton
Published October 11, 2024 at 11:00 AM CDT

Kacky Walton talked with artists Phyllis Boger, Alisa Free, and Amy Hutcheson. Their exhibit “Group Therapy” is on view at the Visitor’s Center Gallery at the Memphis Botanic Garden through Thursday, October 31. There will be an artist’s reception on Sunday, October 13, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

“Line, space, and color are what is considered when you are creating a work of art, but these elements are also indispensable when it comes to cultivating friendships,” said the three women, who bring those elements into their paintings, but also into their ever-growing and supportive friendship.

Learn more here >

Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Botanic Garden
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton