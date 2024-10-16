© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

The Smell of the Kill | Germantown Community Theatre

By Kacky Walton
Published October 16, 2024 at 9:08 AM CDT

Kacky Walton talked with Aliza Moran, director of the upcoming production of Michele Lowe’s tantalizing comedy, “The Smell of the Kill,” which opens at Germantown Community Theatre on Friday, October 18, and runs through Sunday, November 3.

Three desperate housewives begin to bond for the first time as they realize how sick they are of their husbands. Will they plot to get rid of their husbands when an easy out presents itself to them?

Newsday calls it “a deft little anti-love story . . . light-hearted, cold-hearted,” and The Berkshire Eagle describes it as “a devilish, wicked, ultimately touching dark comedy.”

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsGermantown Community Theatre
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton