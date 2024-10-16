The Smell of the Kill | Germantown Community Theatre
Kacky Walton talked with Aliza Moran, director of the upcoming production of Michele Lowe’s tantalizing comedy, “The Smell of the Kill,” which opens at Germantown Community Theatre on Friday, October 18, and runs through Sunday, November 3.
Three desperate housewives begin to bond for the first time as they realize how sick they are of their husbands. Will they plot to get rid of their husbands when an easy out presents itself to them?
Newsday calls it “a deft little anti-love story . . . light-hearted, cold-hearted,” and The Berkshire Eagle describes it as “a devilish, wicked, ultimately touching dark comedy.”