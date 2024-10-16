© 2024 WKNO FM
Upcoming Events at Orpheum Memphis

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 16, 2024 at 6:57 PM CDT

Orpheum Theatre has a couple of upcoming events that will allow you to support its education and outreach activities. Darel Snodgrass talks about these opportunities with Orpheum Theatre Group Manager of Donor Engagement Andrew Jordan.

First up is a new initiative, the Orpheum Mission Circle, aimed at young professionals. An interest meeting will be held at the Orpheum Theater on Monday, October 21, at 6:00 p.m.

Secondly, the annual Orpheum Soiree will be held on Friday, November 15. It will feature food, drink, backstage tours, an auction, and entertainment themed around the next Broadway production, "Moulin Rouge."

