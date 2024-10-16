Upcoming Events at Orpheum Memphis

First up is a new initiative, the Orpheum Mission Circle, aimed at young professionals. An interest meeting will be held at the Orpheum Theater on Monday, October 21, at 6:00 p.m.

Secondly, the annual Orpheum Soiree will be held on Friday, November 15. It will feature food, drink, backstage tours, an auction, and entertainment themed around the next Broadway production, "Moulin Rouge."

