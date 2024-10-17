Lizzie: The Lizzie Borden Rock Musical | New Moon Theatre Company
Kacky Walton spoke with Kell Christie about an upcoming New Moon Theatre Company production.
In 2018, New Moon Theatre Company staged “Lizzie: The Lizzie Borden Rock Musical” and is remounting the show with the same cast, director, and crew beginning Friday, October 18, and running through Sunday, November 3.
Christie talks about this reunion, the powerful performances of her cast (who expertly sing a punk rock score), and her belief that Lizzie Borden was innocent.