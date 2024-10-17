© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Lizzie: The Lizzie Borden Rock Musical | New Moon Theatre Company

By Kacky Walton
Published October 17, 2024 at 8:12 AM CDT
Chase Gustafson

Kacky Walton spoke with Kell Christie about an upcoming New Moon Theatre Company production.

In 2018, New Moon Theatre Company staged “Lizzie: The Lizzie Borden Rock Musical” and is remounting the show with the same cast, director, and crew beginning Friday, October 18, and running through Sunday, November 3.

Christie talks about this reunion, the powerful performances of her cast (who expertly sing a punk rock score), and her belief that Lizzie Borden was innocent.

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
