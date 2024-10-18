Tina discusses her 12-year tenure at the conservancy, which saw Overton Park undergo a significant transformation. This included investment in the long-term stewardship of the Old Forest, the addition of Overton Bark dog park and a children’s playground, and improved trails and art installations.

Guests also discussed the negotiations to end the Memphis Zoo’s three-decade-long practice of using the park’s Greensward to accommodate its overflowing parking.

Tina’s leadership is celebrated with “A Magical Night at Overton Park” on Saturday, October 26. Melissa gives listeners details about the event.