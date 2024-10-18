© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
A Magical Night at Overton Park

By Kacky Walton
Published October 18, 2024 at 1:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton talked with Tina Sullivan, outgoing Executive Director of the Overton Park Conservancy (OPC), and Melissa McMasters, the OPC Director of Communications.

Tina discusses her 12-year tenure at the conservancy, which saw Overton Park undergo a significant transformation. This included investment in the long-term stewardship of the Old Forest, the addition of Overton Bark dog park and a children’s playground, and improved trails and art installations.

Guests also discussed the negotiations to end the Memphis Zoo’s three-decade-long practice of using the park’s Greensward to accommodate its overflowing parking.

Tina’s leadership is celebrated with “A Magical Night at Overton Park” on Saturday, October 26. Melissa gives listeners details about the event.

Checking on the Arts Local EventsOverton Park ConservancyMemphis Zoo
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
