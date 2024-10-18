© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Fisk Jubilee Singers | Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center

By Kacky Walton
Published October 18, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton talked with Cindi Younker, Director of the Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center, about the Fisk Jubilee Singers' upcoming performance on Thursday, October 24.

For 153 years, the legendary ensemble has toured the United States and worldwide, sharing America’s rich cultural heritage and preserving African-American spirituals.

In the late 19th century, they broke racial barriers in the U.S. and abroad. Additionally, they have entertained Kings and Queens in Europe while raising funds to support Fisk University in Nashville, TN.

The Grammy-winning ensemble has been featured on the PBS documentary series "Jubilee Singers: Sacrifice and Glory | American Experience.” In 2008, they received the National Medal of the Arts, the nation’s highest honor for artists and patrons of the arts.

