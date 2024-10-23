Darel Snodgrass talks with Ballet Memphis Artistic Director Steven McMahon about his original choreography and production of this classic horror tale.

This show will be at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Memphis on Friday, October 25, and Saturday, October 26, at 7:30 p.m. A matinee performance will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27.

Dracula | Ballet Memphis