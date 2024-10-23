© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Dracula | Ballet Memphis

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 23, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT

Ballet Memphis opens its 38th season with the return of its original production of "Dracula," choreographed by Steven McMahon and inspired by Bram Stoker’s masterpiece novel.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Ballet Memphis Artistic Director Steven McMahon about his original choreography and production of this classic horror tale.

This show will be at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Memphis on Friday, October 25, and Saturday, October 26, at 7:30 p.m. A matinee performance will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27.

Dracula | Ballet Memphis

