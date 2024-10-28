Rock-n-Romp | Live From Memphis

This groundbreaking project is set to breathe new life into this iconic site. People can get a sneak peek at BVO when Live From Memphis presents “Rock-n-Romp” a Halloween spectacular event on Saturday, November 2, from 1:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.

The event features live music, kid’s activities, a costume contest, and food and drinks from Stickem, Mempops, and Memphis Made.

Tickets are $5 for adults, and kids get in free.