Rock-n-Romp | Live From Memphis
Kacky Walton talked with Marvin Stockwell and Christopher Reyes, founders of “Baron von Opperbean and the River of Time (BVO)," a captivating, immersive adventure created at the former Mud Island Mississippi River Museum.
This groundbreaking project is set to breathe new life into this iconic site. People can get a sneak peek at BVO when Live From Memphis presents “Rock-n-Romp” a Halloween spectacular event on Saturday, November 2, from 1:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.
The event features live music, kid’s activities, a costume contest, and food and drinks from Stickem, Mempops, and Memphis Made.
Tickets are $5 for adults, and kids get in free.