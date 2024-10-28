© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Rock-n-Romp | Live From Memphis

By Kacky Walton
Published October 28, 2024 at 10:16 AM CDT

Kacky Walton talked with Marvin Stockwell and Christopher Reyes, founders of “Baron von Opperbean and the River of Time (BVO)," a captivating, immersive adventure created at the former Mud Island Mississippi River Museum.

This groundbreaking project is set to breathe new life into this iconic site. People can get a sneak peek at BVO when Live From Memphis presents “Rock-n-Romp” a Halloween spectacular event on Saturday, November 2, from 1:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m.

The event features live music, kid’s activities, a costume contest, and food and drinks from Stickem, Mempops, and Memphis Made.

Tickets are $5 for adults, and kids get in free.

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
