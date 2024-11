Kacky Walton talked with Kevin Thomas and Karen Nicely of Collage Dance Collective, and Claire Rutkauskas of Creative Aging Mid-South.

Guests discussed their organizations' partnership, including Collage Dance Collective's “Ballet Our Way” performance on Wednesday, November 13, at 1:30 p.m. at the Kroc Center in Midtown Memphis. The show will be part of Creative Aging’s 2024-2025 Concert Series.