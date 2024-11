St. John's Episcopal Church (3245 Central Ave.) will present Gabriel Fauré's Requiem, Op. 48 on Sunday, November 10, at 3:00 p.m.

Darel Snodgrass talks with St. John's Organist-Choirmaster Dr. Vernon Snyder and soprano Alyce Tarver about the program, which also features Alyce singing La Bonne Chanson, Op. 61 by Fauré'

Gabriel Fauré's Requiem Concert and Reception