Kacky Walton talked with Tom Clifton, owner of T. Clifton Gallery and Framing, about a 40th anniversary celebration that will take place at the gallery in the Broad Avenue Arts District on Thursday, November 14, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The event will also feature the opening of Tom’s new exhibit, Milestone, which showcases his bold, textured mezzo-fresco paintings inspired by 17th-century artists.