Kacky Walton talks with the Director of Education, Ty Lenderman, at Playhouse on the Square. Lenderman is making his directorial debut with “Junie B. Jones: Toothless Wonder” at The Circuit Playhouse.

This family-friendly production is the first of three holiday shows this season, with “The Wizard of Oz” and “Who’s Holiday!” to follow.

