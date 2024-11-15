Celebration of Thanksgiving | First Baptist Church of Memphis
First Baptist Church of Memphis will hold a Thanksgiving concert on Sunday, November 17, at 3:00 p.m., to celebrate the restoration of the 1951 Wicks Sanctuary Organ.
The concert features three renowned local organists, Gary Beard, Stephen Karr, and Karen Strawhecker, demonstrating the power and majesty of this large, renewed instrument.
Darel Snodgrass talks with First Baptist Director of Music Ministries Dr. Lawrence Edwards about the history of this instrument, the restoration process, and the Sunday concert program.